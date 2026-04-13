Justin Rose sees another opportunity slip at Masters

Justin Rose gets out of a tough situation to set up a putt for birdie on Hole 7 of the Masters. (0:58)

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AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Another Masters, another heartbreak for Justin Rose.

After losing in a playoff to Rory McIlroy last year, Rose finished two shots back of McIlroy again this year, finishing at 10-under after shooting a 70 on Sunday, including three bogeys on the second nine.

At 45, Rose became the oldest Masters participant to record back-to-back top-five finishes, which is not much of a consolation prize after last year's close call.

Rose was charging, starting 4-under on the first nine and taking a two-shot lead into the turn. But he lost the lead with bogeys on 11 and 12. On 13, he fired an iron into the green 30 feet from the hole with a chance to make eagle, but three-putted and made par. He made birdie on 15 and bogey on 17 and never could close on McIlroy.

"[It was a] chance that got away, obviously. I was by no means kind of free and clear and was nowhere kind of close to having the job done, but I was right in position," Rose said. "The mentality was to run through the finish line -- not just try and get it done. I was playing great, but just momentum shifted for me around the Amen Corner."

Rose has been consistent in challenging at the Masters. His three previous runner-up finishes are tied for the second-most of anyone without a green jacket to Tom Weiskopf's four, and his nine rounds led or co-led in the first three rounds are third-most overall behind Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, who have a combined 10.

He said he could feel the support of the Augusta patrons all week, including a loud ovation as he walked up the 18th fairway.

"They pulled for me all week long. I felt their encouragement and support," Rose said. "At the end it kind of goes a little flat. It's more of a sympathy than anything."

This was Rose's 16th top-25 finish in 21 Masters starts. Last year, he made 10 birdies in his final-round 66 before the playoff defeat to McIlroy. Rose said this year was more frustrating.

"With a sudden-death loss you kind of know you got to the house," Rose said. "You've done everything it took to win. Then it comes down to flick of a coin at times. Whereas today I felt like, yeah, there was an opportunity to do better, so obviously that is frustrating for sure."

Rose will be 46 when he returns next year for another shot at breaking through, which is the same age Jack Nicklaus was when he became the oldest champion in Masters history in 1986. He said he believes he can still compete, citing the longevity of other players like Bernard Langer or Fred Couples, who have been competitive well into their careers at Augusta National.

And Rose's competitors believe he can too.

"I feel like if there was anyone that is deserving of a green jacket ... it probably would be Rosey," Tyrrell Hatton said on Sunday. "Incredible player and I imagine one day he'll slip on a green jacket."