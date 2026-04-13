Collin Morikawa hobbles way to T-7 at Masters

Open Extended Reactions

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Collin Morikawa was thrilled to finish tied for seventh at the Masters at 9-under 279 after dealing with a back injury and spasms.

Morikawa withdrew from the Players Championship last month after one hole because of back pain. He wasn't at full strength coming into the Masters and shot 74 in the first round. He followed that up with three straight rounds in the 60s while clearly playing through discomfort that affected his swing.

"Trust me, it's going to be one of the best tournaments forever," Morikawa said. "I'm going to remember this one for many reasons, but just more how strong the mind is, to be able to go out and convince yourself that everything is going to be OK."

Morikawa made five consecutive birdies on the back nine Sunday to shoot his second consecutive 68.