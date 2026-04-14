Sergio Garcia apologizes for outburst amid final round of Masters

Sergio Garcia snaps the head of his driver in frustration after his tee shot on Hole 2 of the Masters. (0:44)

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Sergio Garcia apologized Tuesday for his outburst during final-round play at the Masters on Sunday.

Garcia erupted on the second hole at Augusta National after his tee shot found the bunker, taking two swipes at the grass before breaking his driver on a cooler.

Garcia was issued a code-of-conduct warning, a first at the Masters, and was not allowed to replace the club in his bag.

He issued an apology on social media Tuesday, expressing "regret" for his actions.

"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at the Masters tournament," Garcia wrote. "I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to Golf. I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game. It doesn't reflect the respect and appreciation I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials and golf fans around the world."

Garcia, who was paired with Jon Rahm on Sunday, brought some levity to the moment soon after his outburst, carrying Rahm's bag down the fairway while his caddie tended to a bunker.

According to club officials, Geoff Yang, in his role as chairman of the competitions committee, spoke to Garcia on the fourth tee and issued the code-of-conduct warning. Following his round of 3-over 75, Garcia would not divulge what Yang said to him and stopped short of apologizing for his antics.

"[I've been frustrated] through the year," said Garcia, who posted a 72-hole total of 8 over. "Yeah, just obviously not super proud of it, but sometimes it happens."

Since winning his only major title at Augusta National in 2017, Garcia has missed six Masters cuts and tied for 23rd in 2022. He was 52nd of the 54 players who made the cut when he walked off the green Sunday.

When Garcia was asked why he has played poorly in the Masters since winning a green jacket, he said, "Bad golf." Asked if there was anything specific that led him to playing bad golf, he said, "Bad shots."

In last year's final round of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Garcia slammed his driver into the ground in frustration on the second hole and broke it in half. He played the final 16 holes without a driver and carded a 3-under 68.

Garcia was disqualified in 2019 at the Saudi International for damaging greens in frustration. His antics over the years include angrily kicking off his shoe when he slipped during a tee shot at the World Match Play in 2001 and the shoe nearly struck an official. He also spit into a cup during a World Golf Championship at Doral after three-putting.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach and The Associated Press was used in this report.