How to watch PGA's 2026 RBC Heritage on ESPN

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Following a historic weekend at Augusta National, the PGA Tour heads to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, this week for the 2026 RBC Heritage.

Though back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy won't be in attendance at Harbour Town Golf Links, 82 golfers will, including 2025 RBC Heritage winner Justin Thomas. The 32-year-old two-time major champion defeated Andrew Novak last year in a playoff, snapping a near three-year winless drought.

Thomas will look to defend his crown against a field that will be competing for a share of $20 million, including $3.6 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the RBC Heritage?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

April 16

8 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

April 17

8 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

April 18

7:45 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

April 19

7:45 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Cameron Young

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats and more.