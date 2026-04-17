Jon Rahm not 'wasting time' worrying about LIV Golf speculation

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Jon Rahm has said he is not worried about the future of LIV Golf amid speculation the series' Saudi backers could be about to pull funding.

The breakaway competition launched in 2021 and sent shockwaves through the sport, positioning itself as a rival to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

However, speculation has mounted this week that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is set to end its backing, which has spent more than $5 billion since the series was launched.

Ryder Cup star Rahm, who is reported to have earned $86.5 million since joining the series in 2023, was interviewed after the first round of the ongoing LIV event in Mexico City.

"Until the people in charge told me if the rumours were valid or not, it didn't make sense for me to think about it or to waste time thinking about it," he said, in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"As everything suddenly came out, so quickly, I wasn't too worried about that, because normally, before the rumours come out, we know something.

"There's always someone in the league who knows something. It was so fast that I didn't really worry about it."

Jon Rahm was speaking after the first round of the LIV Golf event in Mexico City. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The Telegraph has reported that players and staff have been told that the PIF funding is only guaranteed until the end of the current season, and that outside investment would be needed to keep going beyond then.

LIV Golf chief executive Scott O'Neil was bullish about the league's future in an interview on Thursday.

"If we keep the trajectory going the way we are and the revenue growth going, this is going to be a really good business for a really long time," he said.

On Thursday it was announced that the PIF had sold a 70 per cent stake in Al Hilal, one of four Saudi Pro League clubs it owns.

Information from PA was used in this report.