Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026: How to watch, PGA schedule

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The PGA Tour will switch things up this week when it heads to TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The four-day, four-round team event will use an alternating-round four-ball and foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be four-ball, while the second and final rounds will be foursomes.

A total of 80 teams of two players apiece will compete for both FedEx Cup points and prize money. Each team member will receive an equal share. For instance, the winning team will evenly split first- and second-place FedEx Cup points (500 for first and 300 for second for 800 total points, or 400 for each player). Prize money will be distributed the same way.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak won the event last season, finishing at 28-under 260, one stroke ahead of twin brothers Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

April 23

8 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

April 24

8:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

April 25

8:45 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

April 26

10:30 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top teams will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry

▪︎ Ryan Gerard and Sudarshan Yellamaraju

▪︎ Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules, rankings and more.