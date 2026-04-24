Report: Furyk to lead U.S. Ryder Cup team after Tiger Woods withdrew

Shane Lowry buries his birdie putt as Europe retains the Ryder Cup against the Americans. (0:27)

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HOUSTON -- Jim Furyk is returning as U.S. Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 matches in Ireland as the Americans try to get back on track against a European team that has dominated the past three decades, The Associated Press has learned.

Three people aware of the selection process said the Ryder Cup committee chose Furyk once Tiger Woods removed himself from consideration after his March 27 arrest on suspicion of DUI. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the PGA of America has not announced its pick.

Furyk was the 2018 captain in Paris, another dominant win by Europe in matches marked by his four captain's picks going 2-10-0 at Le Golf National.

He would be the fourth U.S. captain to get a second chance dating to 1979, considered the modern era of the Ryder Cup when continental Europe became part of it.

Europe built a record seven-point lead after two days last year at Bethpage Black and held on for its second straight victory under captain Luke Donald, who returns for a third stint in Ireland.