Brothers Matt, Alex Fitzpatrick win PGA Tour's Zurich Classic

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AVONDALE, La. -- Matt Fitzpatrick and his younger brother Alex combined for a 1-under 71 in alternate shot play Sunday to pull out a drama-filled, single-stroke victory in the Zurich Classic and usher the younger Fitzpatrick onto the PGA Tour through 2028.

After the Englishmen lost a four-stroke lead on the back nine, Matt Fitzpatrick, the third-ranked player in the world, stuck a bunker shot a foot from the hole on the par-5 18th. The 27-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick, a European tour regular, smiled and put his hand on his head as he went to mark the ball, knowing he had a chance to alter the course of his golf career.

He made the putt, crouched and put one hand over his face, and then he rose to embrace his older brother with his PGA Tour card clinched.

Alex Fitzpatrick, left, celebrates with older brother Matt after they teamed up to win the Zurich Classic on Sunday. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

"Means the world," Matt Fitzpatrick said. "Absolutely speechless. It was a grind today, and he was unbelievable. I could not be more proud."

Watching from the clubhouse were the teams tied at 30-under: Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer; and Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura. As the Fitzpatricks celebrated, their bids for a first PGA Tour victory ended.

Matt Fitzpatrick arrived as arguably the hottest player in golf with two wins this spring, including last weekend at Harbour Town.

His third victory was a particularly special one for reasons many an older sibling would understand.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.