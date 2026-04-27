The Open returning to Royal Lytham in 2028, ending 16-year wait

Open Extended Reactions

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- The Open will return to Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2028, ending its 16-year wait to host golf's oldest major again.

The R&A announced the decision on Monday.

It will mark the 12th time that the Open Championship has been held on the Fylde links in northwest England since its debut in 1926, when Bobby Jones won.

Ernie Els lifted the Claret Jug the last time it was staged at Royal Lytham, in 2012, after a shocking collapse by Adam Scott, who made bogey on his last four holes to finish one shot behind.

The 2028 edition will be held later than usual in the year -- Aug. 3-6 -- so it doesn't clash with the Olympic tournament at Los Angeles Games that summer.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon described the course as "one of golf's most cherished and historic venues."

The Open will be played at Royal Birkdale this year and the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2027.