Sources: LIV Golf set to postpone June New Orleans stop

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LIV Golf's scheduled tournament in New Orleans in late June will be postponed, according to sources, as the league continues to attempt to secure additional funding after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund pulled back its commitment to continue to finance the breakaway circuit.

The tournament was scheduled to be played June 25-28 at Bayou Oaks at City Park in Louisiana.

A statement is expected to be released on Tuesday, according to sources.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois had pressed LIV Golf officials for a decision in the past couple of weeks.

Sources with knowledge of LIV Golf's operation confirmed that the league has been working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry's office and the Louisiana Economic Development agency to consider new potential dates in the fall.

LIV Golf sources said the league is seeking to avoid peak summer heat; ensure the course is in championship-caliber condition; and to avoid attendance and TV viewership conflicts with the World Cup.

However, LIV Golf's future remains in question after the PIF reportedly pulled its funding beyond this season. On April 15, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil told staff in an email that the 2026 season "continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle."

The next LIV Golf tournament is scheduled to be played May 7-10 at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The PIF has invested more than $5 billion into the league since its inception in 2022, reportedly spending $100 million per month during the past three-plus years. Much of that money was spent on golfers' contracts and tournament purses, which increased from $25 million to $30 million this season. The extra $5 million went toward team purses.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia's crown prince and PIF chairman Mohammed bin Salman approved a five-year strategic plan for the sovereign wealth fund that focused on domestic initiatives. The plan didn't mention LIV Golf.

The state of Louisiana had already spent $2 million on course improvements to host the LIV Golf tournament, according to sources, and was prepared to spend another $5 million. LIV Golf has agreed to return $1.2 million it has already received.

LIV Golf has seven remaining tournaments this season, including four in the United States.

"The reality is you're funded through the season and then you work like crazy as a business to create a business and a business plan to keep us going," O'Neil said during last week's broadcast of the opening round of LIV Golf's tournament in Mexico City. "But that's not different from any other private equity-funded business in the history of man."