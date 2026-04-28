Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo fails to advance in U.S. Open qualifying

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Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo will have to try another year to make it to the U.S. Open after he shot a 9-over 79 and missed out by 11 shots in a local qualifier Monday in Waco, Texas.

Romo is among eight former athletes who are going through the first stage of qualifying for the June 15-18 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Romo, a former winner of the American Century Championship, shot 40-39 in a low-scoring qualifier at Ridgewood Country Club where Theo Humphrey was medalist with a 66 and 2-under was needed to advance to the final US Open qualifying stage, which Romo last reached in 2010.

Among baseball players who will attempt to advance past the local qualifiers next week are two-time All-Star relief pitcher Tyler Clippard, pitcher Shigetoshi Hasegawa and outfielder Aaron Hicks. The list also features tennis player Mardy Fish, former NFL running back Danny Woodhead and quarterback Drew Olson, and hockey player J.T. Miller.

Hicks is married to former LPGA Tour professional Cheyenne Woods, who has six career top-25 finishes on the LPGA Tour and has played in the U.S. Women's Open five times. She is the niece of Tiger Woods.

Their 18-hole local qualifiers are next week at various courses, except for Hicks, who is at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix on May 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.