How to watch the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour returns to the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral in Miami for the first time since 2016 this week for the Cadillac Championship. A total of $20 million will be up for grabs at the fifth signature event of the season, including $3.6 million for the winner.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler enters the week as the favorite after producing back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Masters and RBC Heritage.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Cadillac Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

Thursday

8:30 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday

8:30 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday

7:30 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday

7:30 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Cameron Young

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, schedules, rankings and more.