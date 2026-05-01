Stewart Cink, Alex Cejka atop Champions' Regions Tradition

Open Extended Reactions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Stewart Cink birdied the par-5 18th for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Alex Cejka on Thursday in the Regions Tradition, the second major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Cink won the major Senior PGA Championship two weeks ago in Florida for his third victory of the year on the 50-and-over tour. He had eight birdies and a bogey Thursday at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

"I was excited at how boring today was," Cink said. "Does that make sense? It wasn't like the kind of day where you're like chipping in and holing putts, dramatic stuff happening everywhere."

Cejka, the 2021 winner, had seven birdies in a bogey-free round.

"There's certain courses, they fit the players' eyes," Cejka said. "I've been playing here well in the past and today I played solid. I didn't really make stupid mistakes."

Steven Alker was a stroke back with Charlie Wi and Scott Hend.

Padraig Harrington was at 67 with Colin Montgomerie, Dicky Pride and Thongchai Jaidee. Retief Goosen, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic winner last week in Georgia, opened with a 68.

Defending champion Ángel Cabrera had a 72.