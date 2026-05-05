Jon Rahm eligible for Ryder Cup after settling DP World Tour dispute

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STERLING, Va. -- Jon Rahm revealed that he has resolved his dispute with the DP World Tour, a development that will allow the two-time major champion to compete for the European team in next year's Ryder Cup.

Rahm said Tuesday that both he and the Europe-based tour made concessions to come to a deal, ending a stalemate over his unpaid fines for playing in conflicting events without a release.

"I was never worried about that," Rahm said. "There were some things I believed in that I wanted them to agree with me. I knew it was a matter of time. I also understand they have their bylaws, and they have to follow certain procedures, and things are never as easy or as fast as we think they would be -- or at least I would have liked. But I was never worried."

On Feb. 21, the DP World Tour granted conditional releases to eight of its members, not including Rahm, to compete in LIV Golf League events this season. In its statement, the tour indicated that the golfers granted releases had paid their outstanding fines. In the past, Rahm said he didn't intend to pay fines, which were reportedly as much as $3 million.

Sources told ESPN that Rahm paid his outstanding fines, in addition to fines for three conflicting events this year. He did not receive Race to Dubai points for his finish in the Masters because he was in breach of the tour's regulations but will be eligible to earn them in next week's PGA Championship and subsequent events this season.

Rahm initially refused to pay the fines, and the resulting standoff put at risk his participation in next year's Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland.

"There is no longer a standoff. We were able to reach an agreement. There were some concessions on both sides, and I offered some, they extended an olive branch," Rahm said. "So that will not be a stress anymore."

As part of the agreement, sources said Rahm will have to play in five DP World Tour events -- not including the Masters -- before the end of the season.

"The DP World Tour and Jon Rahm have come to an agreement on conditional releases to play in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf during the remainder of its 2026 season," the tour said in a statement Tuesday. "This involves payment of all outstanding fines accrued from 2024 to date, along with participation in agreed DP World Tour tournaments (outside the majors) in the remainder of the 2026 season."

Rahm said he plans to play European tour events this fall, including the Spanish Open, unless family considerations get in the way. He and wife Kelley are expecting their fourth child.

The former world No. 1 has played only six European tour events since joining LIV in late 2023. LIV has no events on its schedule between the U.S. Open and the Open Championship, and Rahm's settlement would allow him to play the Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour, the week before the year's final major.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.