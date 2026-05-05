Phil Mickelson listed in field for next week's PGA Championship

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STERLING, Va. -- Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson won't compete in the LIV Golf League tournament that starts Thursday at Trump National Golf Club, but he is listed in the field for next week's PGA Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Mickelson, 55, will tee it up in the second major of the season, which takes place May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Nonetheless, Mickelson was included in the 154-player field released by the PGA of America on Tuesday. There are two remaining spots reserved for the winners of this week's PGA Tour events -- the Truist Championship and ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic -- if they haven't otherwise qualified.

As expected, four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods isn't included in the field. It is believed that he entered a treatment program in Switzerland following his arrest in March on suspicion of DUI.

Mickelson's second PGA Championship victory in 2021 made him the oldest major champion at 50 years old. He has competed in only one of LIV Golf's six events this season; he tied for 48th in South Africa on March 22.

Mickelson withdrew from the last event in Mexico City and skipped the Masters as his family navigated what he described as a "personal health matter."

While Mickelson hasn't publicly commented on LIV Golf's future since Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced it was pulling its funding after this season, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said he spoke with Mickelson on Monday.

"I just want to be really sensitive," O'Neil said. "We all have things going on in our lives that are personal, and his is. I have a lot of love and respect for him as a human being, and certainly have respect for him for what he's accomplished in his career. His presence is really helpful. I hope he comes back soon.

"I miss his presence at events. He carries a ton of weight in every room he walks. That's not only because he's a six-time major champion, but he's got gravitas. It comes with something that's way beyond winning. He's one of the guys helping me, of course."

The PGA of America granted a special exemption to LIV Golf captain Dustin Johnson, who is ranked 468th in the Official World Golf Ranking. The two-time major champion has qualified for 68 consecutive majors, missing only three because of injuries or personal reasons.