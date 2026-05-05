2026 Truist Championship: How to watch, PGA schedule

Rory McIlroy wins his seventh major title and second Masters with this bogey, sparking emotional celebrations. (1:45)

Rory McIlroy taps in to win his second Masters in a row (1:45)

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The Truist Championship, the sixth signature event of the PGA Tour season, gets underway this week at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. A total of 72 players will vie for 700 FedEx Cup points, a winning share of $3.6 million of the $20 million purse and a host of other perks and prizes.

Rory McIlroy returns from his post-Masters break to attack a course he has conquered four times in his career. His four wins at Quail Hollow came in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2024, the last time the Truist Championship was held in Charlotte.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Truist Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

May 7

11 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

May 8

8 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

May 9

8 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

May 10

8 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Cameron Young

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, rankings and more.