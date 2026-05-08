Holywood to Hollywood! Rory McIlroy explains how Devil Wears Prada 2 cameo happened

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Two-time Masters champion Rory McIlroy has swapped Holywood for Hollywood after a cameo appearance that saw him in the latest box office hit Devil Wears Prada 2.

The 37-year-old Northern Irishman has explained why he featured in the iconic movie sequel, which is not at all about golf, but about magazine journalism and fashion.

It came off the back of an interview during his run at the The Players' Championship which he won in 2025.

"I am not a movie star. If you watch me act, you can tell I am not a movie star. The Devil Wears Prada thing was so random," he said on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, New Heights.

"I won The Players' Championship last year and they asked me afterwards, 'what did you do last night to prepare?'

"I said, 'I had dinner and got back to the room and watched The Devil Wears Prada.'

Rory McIlroy won the Masters in April. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

"The director, David Frankel, somehow got wind of it and his son is actually a really, really good player and trying to make it as a pro at the minute. He's playing golf, I think at Stanford.

"So the team reached out and said, 'he was wondering if you would do some sort of cameo,' and I said to my wife Erica, 'what do you think?', and she's like, 'yeah, absolutely.'

"Then I text back and asked, 'do you think Erica could be in it too?' and they said, 'sure, bring her along,' so we spent the day in New York and did it."

It is not the first time the world No. 2 has made an appearance in a Hollywood movie. Last year, he featured in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside other golf stars Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Nick Faldo.

Away from Hollywood, McIlroy is currently competing in the Truist Championship on the PGA Tour. He made 17 straight pars to open the round and finished with a 1-under 70.