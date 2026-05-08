Lucas Herbert enters weekend with 6-shot lead at LIV Golf Virginia

Open Extended Reactions

STERLING, Va. -- Lucas Herbert was even better Friday than his opening round, going bogey-free at Trump National for a 9-under 63 that gave him a six-shot lead going into the weekend at LIV Golf Virginia.

Herbert has yet to win in his third season on LIV Golf, though he has won on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour over the last two years.

This would be he best chance yet, especially with the lead and how he's playing.

"I lost track of what score I was on most of the day," said Herbert, who was at 17-under 127. Sergio García shot a 67 and was the closet to Herbert.

Herbert began the week feeling ill and didn't see the front nine until the opening round Thursday, when he shot 64.

"l came into the week with very, very low expectations, so I think I'm probably going to try and stick to that," Herbert said. "I want to go out there tomorrow, and I want to make some golf swings that I don't think I've been able to make for 12 months."

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, both two-time winners on LIV this year, each shot 70 and were 12 shots behind.