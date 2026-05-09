Mark Hubbard rides late surge for 1-shot lead at Myrtle Beach

Open Extended Reactions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Mark Hubbard birdied four of his last five holes Saturday for a 7-under 64, giving him a one-shot lead in the Myrtle Beach Classic as he goes for his first PGA Tour title and a chance to qualify for the PGA Championship next week.

Hubbard's late run of birdies, before he settled for a par on the closing hole at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, capped a day of low scoring with several players jockeying for the lead.

When it ended, eight players were within five shots of Hubbard, a group that included Brooks Koepka (64) and 45-year-old Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker (67).

Hubbard was at 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Aaron Rai, who birdied four straight holes to start the back nine and closed with five straight pars for a 66.

This is Hubbard's 274th start on the PGA Tour. His best result was a runner-up finish in the Houston Open when it was held in the fall in 2019. More than any shot or putt, he has attributed his work this week mainly to a good attitude.

"I felt like I had some of the best ball control I've had all season, maybe my whole career today, but I felt like I was kind of leaving a few out there in the middle of the round," Hubbard said.

"I think Mark [of] a couple of weeks ago would have gotten pretty frustrated and turned a 64 into a 68," he said. "I just stayed really patient and just tried and kept hitting good shot after good shot and eventually the putts started going in."

Koepka, with his best chance at winning since returning to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf, began the day out of the top 20 and at least gave himself a chance, five shots behind in a tie for eighth.

"If I can continue to do what I did today as far as ball-striking, which I feel like I've done over the past three months, it's just a matter of getting that putter heated up," Koepka said. "I feel like I'm striking it as good as I ever have, driving it as good as I ever have. If I can continue to do that, then I'm going to be very pleased where I'm at for a while."

Koepka and Rai already are set for Aronimink next week and the second major of the year.

Kevin Roy (65) was two shots behind, followed by the group at 13-under 200 that included Snedeker, Mac Meissner (64) and Beau Hossler, who opened with six birdies in seven holes before cooling for a 64.

This is the second time for Hubbard to have at least a share of the 54-hole lead. The other was the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2022, when he wound up in a tie for fifth.

"Obviously I want to win, but I can't control it. Someone could come out and shoot 60 tomorrow," Hubbard said. "I just have to keep doing what I've been doing all week, which is hitting really good iron shot after really good iron shot. For me when my irons are like this, this is when I play well. So I just have to keep at that and really not worry too much about the outcome."

Blades Brown, the 18-year-old who graduated high school in January, had a 66 and was seven shots behind in a tie for 12th.