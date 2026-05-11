Jordan Spieth looks to get game together at PGA Championship

Open Extended Reactions

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- There have been times this season that Jordan Spieth's form has left him feeling like he's playing Whac-a-Mole.

"If you look at the stats, yeah, it's a Whac-a-Mole situation because I have had weeks where I'm leading in putting, weeks where I'm leading in driving, weeks where I am leading in ballstriking, and then I just haven't been able to kind of put them all together," Spieth said Monday.

If Spieth, 32, can figure out how to put everything together in this week's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, he would become only the seventh golfer to complete the career Grand Slam.

It will be Spieth's 10th attempt at trying to win the PGA Championship since he won his third major in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England. He captured the Masters and the U.S. Open in his third season on the PGA Tour in 2015.

"It would be amazing, right, because it's just a very, very short list in history," Spieth said.

The closest Spieth came to getting it done was a tie for third at Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York, where he finished five shots behind winner Brooks Koepka in 2019.

Since then, Spieth hasn't finished in the top 25 in each of his past six starts, including a missed cut last year.

"Just winning this tournament in general would be very special," Spieth said. "The Ryder Cup's been such an important part of my life, and the PGA of America, having my instructor that I've been with for pretty much my whole career be a PGA of America professional, so there's many reasons. "But obviously with having won the other three, that's the one that everyone focuses on. But when I'm out here, and certainly when I get out on the golf course, I've been in contention a couple of times in this tournament. It didn't feel any different than any other majors, so I wouldn't expect to if I get there this week."

This season, Spieth doesn't have a top-10 finish in 12 starts. He finished in the top 25 six times, including a tie for 12th in the Masters.

He's coming off a not-so-great finish in last week's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he has never had much success. He followed up a 3-under 68 in the third round with a 3-over 75 on Sunday. He tied for 52nd at 1 over.

"The good news is [that] within this season I've been able to lead in each [statistic], so I should be confident that I have at least each part of the game as a weapon," Spieth said. "It's just focusing on the right things, putting it together, limiting the mistakes, and then when something feels a little bit off, managing to be able to shoot a couple under par versus a couple over par."

In his previous start, in the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral, he posted a 7-under 65 in the first round. He played par golf over the final 54 holes and tied for 18th, 12 strokes behind winner Cameron Young.

"It's pushing the low ones just a couple strokes lower and limiting the bad ones by a stroke or two," Spieth said. "If I can shave off a stroke a round like anybody would like to, it's a big difference. But I think it's a little simpler for me this year than it has been in other years to feel like I could do that."

Spieth's last victory on tour came in the RBC Heritage more than four years ago. He recently changed his driver, 3-wood and golf ball as part of an in-season reset.

"I went on a run of feeling like I was contending or having a good chance of contending at every major for a number of years, and then it was periodic, and I feel like I'm close to being able to go back to doing that again," Spieth said. "So I just want to give myself a chance."