How to watch The PGA Championship in the UK: TV channel, schedule, tee times, prize money

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Just a month on from Rory McIlroy donning the Green Jacket for a second successive year at Augusta National, the second major of the year dawns on Pennsylvania.

The PGA Championship returns to Aronimink Golf Club, on the outskirts of Philadelphia, for the first time since 1962, when South African golf icon Gary Player won his third major.

Now, the stars of 2026 converge on Aronimink, with McIlroy one of the frontrunners to win a third title and first since 2014.

Scottie Scheffler, who finished so strongly at Augusta to push McIlroy on the final day and eventually finish second, looks to defend his title from Quail Hollow last year.

Scottie Scheffler will look to defend his PGA Championship title from 2025 in Philadelphia. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

And of course, there is the extra noise in the background, as LIV Golf Players join up with their PGA counterparts for the first time since Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced they were pulling their funding at the end of this season.

That includes the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, who are both still eyeing up a first PGA Championship triumph.

So, as the players make their way towards Philadelphia for our second major in the calendar, here is your essential guide to following the four days.

- 2026 PGA Championship: Ranking favorites, contenders, hopefuls and everyone else

- Brandt Snedeker wins Myrtle Beach Classic to earn shock PGA Championship spot

- Eyeing Slam, Jordan Spieth looks to get game together at PGA

When and where is the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 14 and runs until Sunday, May 17.

It is the second major of the year, following on from the dramatic final day of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, where McIlroy defended his crown.

The PGA Championship, unlike the Masters, does not have one permanent home, and the 2026 edition returns to Aronimink Golf Club for the first time in 64 years.

The picturesque Aronimink Golf Club welcomes back the PGA Championship for the first time in 64 years. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another course designed by legendary Scotsman Donald Ross, Aronimink is known for its massive, treacherous greens and hazards galore, with 175 bunkers across the 18 holes.

Aronimink is generally not for the feint hearted, with holes changing direction after the first and the length of the par fours going from 432 yards in the front nine to 464 in the back nine.

As a course that will be unfamiliar to so many, unlike Augusta, Aronimink promises to test the very best players in the world.

How to watch in the UK

Subscribers in the UK can catch every shot on Sky Sports Golf, who will be live from 12.30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

They will be live until at least midnight, when the final groups complete their rounds.

At the weekend, live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday and the PGA Championship will remain on air for some time after the winner is crowned.

Much of the action will also be simulcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.

All times in BST

Thursday, May 14

Round 1: 12.30 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Friday, May 15

Round 2: 12.30 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, May 16

Round 3: 3 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, May 17

Round 4: 4 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Rory McIlroy defended his Masters crown at Augusta national. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Prize money

1st place: $3,420,000

2nd place: $2,052,000

3rd place: $1,292,000

4th place: $912,000

5th place: $760,000

6th place: $683,880

7th place: $640,220

8th place: $598,270

9th place: $558,140

10th place: $519,830

Tee times

Tee times will be announced later on May 12.