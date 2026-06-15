How to watch U.S. Open in the UK: TV channel, schedule, tee times, prize money

Open Extended Reactions

A month on from the drama of Aronimink Golf Club and the PGA Championship, all eyes turn to New York and Shinnecock Hills for the 2026 U.S. Open.

Aaron Rai took the second major of the year in a dramatic edition of the PGA Championship, going five-under on the final day to beat Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley by three strokes.

He will be looking to continue that momentum into the final major of the year on American soil.

After a gruelling edition of the competition last year, in which J.J. Spaun won his first major with a score of just one-under, the action returns to the only course with a higher winning score in the past decade.

J.J. Spaun won his first major at Oakmont in the 2025 U.S. Open. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Shinnecock Hills in the outskirts of New York hosted the 2018 edition of the U.S. Open, with Brooks Koepka winning the second of his two titles with a score of one-over.

He will be there looking to capitalise on his winning experience again, although his participation is in doubt after suffering a hand injury, while Tommy Fleetwood, who finished runner-up eight years ago by a single stroke is hoping to go one better and finally secure his first major crown.

And, of course, Spaun returns as defending champion and World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler looks to complete his career Grand Slam.

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When and where is the US Open

The 126th edition of the U.S. Open will get underway on Thursday, June 18 and will run through until Sunday, June 21.

This year, the action returns to Shinnecock Hills, a course that will host its sixth U.S. Open, putting it behind only Baltusrol and last year's location, Oakmont for times hosting the third major of the year.

Located in Southampton on Long Island, New York, Shinnecock Hills has typically been a difficult course over the years.

The four winning scores have been: -1, E, -4 and +1, since the competition moved to stroke play, with the first US Open at Shinnecock Hills taking place in 1896.

Brooks Koepka was victorious the last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock Hills. J, Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

How to watch in UK

Subscribers in the UK can catch every shot on Sky Sports Golf, who will be live from 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

At the weekend, live coverage will begin at 3 p.m. and the US Open will remain on air for some time after the winner is crowned on Sunday.

The action will also be simulcast live on Sky Sports Main Event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

All times in BST

Thursday, June 18

Round 1: 11.30 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Friday, June 19

Round 2: 11.30 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, June 20

Round 3: 3 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Sunday, June 21

Round 4: 4 p.m. - Sky Sports Golf

Shinnecock Hills will play host to the 2026 U.S. Open. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Prize money

This will be announced in the week before the U.S. Open gets underway but in 2025, the prize money was as follows:

1st place: $4,300,000

2nd place: $2,322,000

3rd place: $1,459,284

4th place: $1,023,014

5th place: $852,073

6th place: $755,520

7th place: $681,131

8th place: $610,034

9th place: $552,103

10th place: $507,118

Tee times

Tee times will be revealed in the week of the event getting underway.