How to watch The Open in the UK: TV channel, schedule, tee times, prize money

After three fascinating majors stateside, it is time for the UK to take centre stage, with the fourth and final golf major of 2026 -- the Open.
After Rory McIlroy's triumph at Augusta, Aaron Rai's in the PGA Championship and Wyndham Clark for the U.S. Open, all eyes cast to who can master conditions at Royal Birkdale.
Following on from Scottie Scheffler's triumph at Royal Portrush a year ago, the world No.1 will hope to defend his crown, while Harris English, who finished second is looking to go one better as he searches for his first major triumph.
Royal Birkdale last hosted the Open in 2017, and it was Jordan Spieth who won the Claret Jug then, beating Matt Kuchar by three strokes.
British fans will be cheering on their stars, most notably, Tommy Fleetwood, who was born just minutes away in nearby Southport, but also the likes of Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose, as well, of course, as McIlroy, who remains the last Brit to win the Open back in 2014.
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When and where is the Open
The final major of the year gets underway on Thursday, July 16 and goes through until Sunday, July 19.
This year, it will take place at Royal Birkdale, which hosts its 11th edition of the Open.
Located just north of Liverpool, Royal Birkdale is one of the top links courses in the world in terms of both its scenery and how the course plays itself.
No venue, other than St. Andrews of course, has hosted the Open more times than Royal Birkdale and once more we will see someone take home the Claret Jug at the end of the 508-yard par 4 18th.
How to watch in UK
Subscribers in the UK can catch every shot on Sky Sports Golf, who will be live from 6.30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.
There will also be a daily highlights show on BBC Two.
At the weekend, live coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, while on Sunday it gets under way at 8 a.m. and it will continue until long after the Claret Jug is presented to the winner.
Much of the action will also be simulcast live on Sky Sports Main Event.
All times in BST
Thursday, July 16
Round 1: 6.30 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf
Friday, July 17
Round 2: 6.30 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf
Saturday, July 18
Round 3: 9 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf
Sunday, July 19
Round 4: 8 a.m. - Sky Sports Golf
Prize money
The R&A are yet to announce the prize money for the 2026 Open but the 2025 purse went as follows.
First place: $3,100,000
Second place: $1,759,000
Third place: $1,128,000
Fourth place: $876,000
Fifth place: $705,000
Sixth place: $611,000
Seventh place: $525,000
Eighth place: $442,500
Ninth place: $388,000
Tenth place: $350,600
Tee times
The tee times will be confirmed in the week of the Open getting underway.