Prosecutors granted access to Tiger Woods' prescription drug records

A Florida state judge granted prosecutors' request to subpoena Tiger Woods' prescription drug records during a Tuesday hearing following his March arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court records.

In the hearing in Martin County Circuit Court, Judge Darren Steele granted the state's request to obtain the 15-time major champion's prescription drug records on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach, Florida.

Woods did not attend the hearing.

Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, had objected to the state's request, writing in a motion that Woods has a constitutional right to privacy interest in his prescription records. He requested the hearing to determine whether the records are relevant to the criminal investigation.

The sides agreed Tuesday that a protective order will be issued, making Woods' prescription drug records available only to prosecutors, law enforcement, expert witnesses and his defense team. The records won't be available through state open records law and will be shielded from public view.

Prosecutors want to determine the number of times Woods' prescriptions were filled from Jan. 1 to March 27, the number of pills, the dosage amounts and any instructions that accompanied the pills, including warnings about driving while taking them, according to the motion for a subpoena.

Woods pleaded not guilty in his DUI case on March 31, four days after his SUV clipped a trailer and rolled over on its side not far from his home in Hobe Sound, Florida. Officers said he was impaired and had two pills in his pants pocket.

A police report indicated the pills were hydrocodone pills.

Woods is charged with misdemeanor DUI and refusal to submit to a lawful test and distracted driving, a moving violation.

Woods, 50, said in a statement after his arrest that he was stepping away from professional golf to seek treatment and focus on his health. It is believed that he entered a treatment facility in Switzerland earlier this month.