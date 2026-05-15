PGA Championship 2026: Lowry's sweet eagle and more from the first round

Marty Smith provides updates on Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy ahead of the PGA Championship. (2:25)

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Championship returned to Aronimink Golf Club for the first time since 1962 on Thursday, and the first round concluded in a seven-way tie for first place.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is among the group that shot 3-under 67 in the opening 18 holes. Alongside Scheffler were Martin Kaymer, Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune and Alex Smalley. The seven-way tie was the largest since nine players shared the lead in the 1969 PGA Championship at NCR Country Club in Dayton, Ohio. For Scheffler, it's the first time he has led or co-led after the opening round of a major.

Seven other players were tied for second at minus-2, including Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele and Shane Lowry. Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka tied for third among 18 others at minus-1. Rory McIlroy had a nightmare round at 4-over 74.

Here are the sights and sounds from Thursday's opening round.