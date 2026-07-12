The Open Last Chance Qualifier -- What is it? When is it? Who is competing in it?

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Open Championship is fast approaching and fans and players alike are preparing to converge on the beautiful scenery at Royal Birkdale.

But before the action officially gets underway on Thursday, 16 July, there is an extra competition that could change the entire trajectory of someone's golf career.

There will be 156 players competing for the Claret Jug at the 154th Open Championship and most of them have been qualified for some time.

Scottie Scheffler for example, as the winner of the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush, has been qualified for a year.

Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 edition of the Open at Royal Portrush. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

As have fellow Americans Harris English and Chris Gotterup after they finished second and third respectively, with the top 10 from last year all booking their spot for this year.

And the likes of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman have been qualified for this particular Open ever since they lifted the Claret Jug, in 2014, 2024 and 2023 respectively.

There are many ways to qualify for the Open and the best of the best often meet several of the criteria to do so but what about those who don't?

Well, in 2026, the R&A have introduced a new competition -- the Last Qualifier -- which will see the winner completing the field at Royal Birkdale.

But what exactly is the Last Qualifier and where will it take place?

Where and when is the Last Qualifier?

The Last Qualifier will take place on Monday 13 July, with the first tee time at 7:30am.

It will take place at Royal Birkdale, where the Open proper will be just three days later.

How were the 12 players selected?

There will be 12 players invited to compete, and they will go off in four sets of three-ball.

There will be a criteria to see who is invited to compete for the final spot at the Open and those players will come from the following options:

1. The leading two non-exempt players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as published on Monday 6 July.

2. The runner-up in The Amateur Championship, provided they are still an amateur on Monday 13 July.

3. Players who missed out having been in a play-off at Final Qualifying.

156 players will be competing to lift the Claret Jug on July 19. Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

4. Players who finished one position behind those who secured a place in The Open at Final Qualifying.

5. Players who were tied for a qualifying place in Open Qualifying Series events (excluding Scotland) but did not qualify due to a lower position in the Official World Golf Ranking.

In previous years, the number of eligible players has far outweighed the 12-place available and so the R&A have therefore made the competition open on a first come, first served basis.

Who are the 12 players competing for the last spot?

1. Aldrich Potgieter

2. Matti Schmid

3. Matt Moloney (a)

4. Joe Dean

5. Sam Easterbrook (a)

6. Adri Arnaus

7. John Gough

8. Angel Hidalgo

9. Charles Huntzinger

10. Andrew Wilson

11. Wesley Bryan

12. Frazer Jones (a)

What is the prize?

Very simply, the prize is the 156th and final spot at the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Whoever has the best round on that fateful Monday will tee off on Thursday and make history as the first winner of the Last Qualifier event.

In the event of a tie, there will be a one-hole playoff.