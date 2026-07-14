Prepare yourself for the ultimate day of sport -- mark your calendars

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Very occasionally there are days of sport that are almost too good to be true.

A day that is just so good that you must make sure you have no other plans that day.

Well, mark your calendars early because we have got an almighty day of sport that quite literally cannot be missed.

The date in question is Sunday, July 19, where you will be entertained from the morning all the way until late at night.

But what exactly is happening to make July 19 such a spectacular day of sport?

We reveal all below.

- How to watch The Open in the UK: TV channel, schedule, tee times, prize money

- Belgian Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

- How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026: Fixtures, results, all you need to know

The Open

Throughout the day, the final round of the 154th Open will be taking place at Royal Birkdale in what is sure to be almost wall-to-wall drama.

Jordan Spieth lifted the Claret Jug the last time the UK's premier golf event was held at the Southport course in 2017 and the final day was packed full of drama then.

Jordan Spieth celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale. Ross Kinnaird/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Local fans will be desperately hoping that Tommy Fleetwood can finally end his major curse at the course he grew up near, while the likes of Rory McIlroy and Rob MacIntyre will also hope to end the UK's drought, which goes back to 2014 when McIlroy won at Royal Liverpool.

The official tee times for the final day will be revealed shortly before it gets under way, but last year saw the first players tee off at 8.30 a.m. BST, with eventual winner Scottie Scheffler heading out with Haotong Li in the final pairing at 2.30 p.m.

That would see the action likely finish at Royal Birkdale at around 6.30 p.m., so that should keep you entertained for the majority of the day.

F1: Belgium Grand Prix

If you are an avid fan of both golf and Formula One, then you may need to split screen in the afternoon, as the Belgian Grand Prix gets underway at 2 p.m.

After a bit of a fractured start to the season due to the cancelled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the F1 season is back in full flow.

Kimi Antonelli is leading the way in the drrivers' championship, but he has not won since the Monaco Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc winning in Barcelona, Austria and Silverstone respectively.

Jordan Spieth celebrates with the Claret Jug in 2017, the last time the event was held at Royal Birkdale. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri stood on top of the podium last year, with teammate Lando Norris finishing behind him and 2019 champion Charles Leclerc taking third.

That race should conclude around 3.30 p.m. BST, which would allow you to go back to the golf until the early evening.

FIFA World Cup final

With no disrespect to either The Open or the Belgian Grand Prix, which are, in their own right, massive sporting events, the main event of the day comes in the evening if you live in the UK.

That is of course the FIFA World Cup final, which will be held at Metlife Stadium just outside of New York.

The match will kick off at 8 p.m. BST, where we will see who can follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi's Argentina and lift the coveted World Cup trophy.

Oscar Piastri celebrates after winning the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

There will be a half time show this year, which will see BTS, Shakira and Madonna perform in front of the 82,500 fans, in a show curated by Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

The show will be 11 minutes long, so the length of the match should not be affected, although it remains to be seen whether FIFA will break their own rules regarding half time length.

Spain booked their place in the final with a 2-0 win over France and they will face either Argentina or England on Sunday night.