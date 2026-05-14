Jon Rahm apologizes as divot from angry swing hits volunteer

Open Extended Reactions

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- Two-time major champion Jon Rahm apologized for hitting a volunteer with a divot after he took a swing in frustration during the first round of the 108th PGA Championship on Thursday.

Rahm was unhappy with his approach shot on the seventh hole at Aronimink Golf Club, leading to the incident.

"I got a flyer on my second shot that went long," Rahm said after he posted a 1-under 69. "It's not a good spot. Just out of frustration, I tried to make an air swing, just over the grass, and I wasn't looking. [I] took a divot, and unfortunately, I hit a volunteer."

Rahm immediately apologized to the man, who was hit in the face and shoulder with grass.

"I couldn't feel any worse," Rahm said. "That's why I was there apologizing. I need to somehow track him down to give him a present because that's inexcusable and for something that could be completely avoidable. Whether it was my intention or not, it was just not good."

It was an up-and-down opening round for Rahm, who was in contention until the back nine of the final round in last year's PGA at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The LIV Golf League captain started Thursday's round on the back nine, opened with a bogey on No. 10 and made the turn at 1-over 36. Another bogey on No. 1 moved him to 2 over.

But Rahm then holed out from 98 yards for eagle on the par-4 second to move back to even par. It was his first eagle in a PGA Championship.

"What can I say? It was a phenomenal shot, [a] really good wedge shot," Rahm said. "I came off that first green kicking myself because it was a wrong choice of shot for such a good drive. [It was] 105 yards away downwind; it was the wrong shot choice.

"Go to the next hole, and I have a very similar number, at least I have to play it the same number into the wind. Obviously, a lot more committed with the right decision, and hit a great shot. Obviously, the luck of seeing it go in, right?"

Rahm's poor approach shot on No. 7 led to another bogey, but then he closed with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 and is tied for 15th entering Round 2.