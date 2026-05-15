Club pro Block misses PGA cut, says 'no chance' it's his last

Michael Block finishes his round with a bogey on the final hole to move to 5 over for the tournament. (0:19)

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NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The Block party is over in the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

PGA club professional Michael Block hopes it's not forever.

Block, a club pro from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, made bogeys on his last two holes to finish 5-over 75 in Friday's second round.

After carding an even-par 70 in the first round, Block had a 36-hole total of 5-over 145 and missed the cut by 1.

Block, who turns 50 next month, told SiriusXM that he isn't done trying to qualify for the second major championship of the season. It was his eighth PGA Championship appearance after he tied for 10th in last month's PGA Professional Championship at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.

"There's no way on God's green earth this is my last one," Block said. "No chance. I will definitely qualify for one more, if not five more."

Block was 1 under after making a birdie on the par-3 fifth on Friday. But then he carded two bogeys before making the turn and another one on the 11th. He made a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 14th.

After making a birdie on the par-5 16th, Block was still in position to make the cut. But he hit his tee shot on the par-3 17th into the water. On the 18th, he pulled his approach near the left grandstand and couldn't get up and down from the rough.

"I tried to grind it out as much as I could, tried to keep it up," Block said. "And then at the end, sort of just the wheels falling off. Like everything I did, I just kind of put in the wrong spot. The first day, I put it in the right spots."

Block famously tied for 15th in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. He made a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th while playing with Rory McIlroy in the final round.

Block will attempt to qualify for the Senior U.S. Open, which will be played July 9-12 at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio. He was given an exemption into the Scottish Senior Men's Open on June 17-19.