PGA Championship 2026: Smalley finishes third round on top

Open Extended Reactions

Round 3 of the 2026 PGA Championship had an unexpected name on top when the last golfer left the course Saturday night.

Alex Smalley, ranked No. 78 in the world, leads heading into the final round Sunday with a 6 under overall. He's got plenty of company, however, as Matti Schmid, Nick Taylor, Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm and Ludvig Åberg are all within two shots of him. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed and Maverick McNealy are just three shots behind at 3 under par.

Here's a look back at how it all went down Saturday at the PGA Championship.