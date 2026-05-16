PGA Championship joins Masters, U.S. Open with $20M-plus purse

Open Extended Reactions

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. -- The PGA Championship is joining the Masters and U.S. Open in the $20 million-plus purse club.

The PGA of America announced Saturday that the purse for the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club is $20.5 million, with $3.69 million going to the winner of the Wanamaker Trophy.

Last year, the PGA Championship ranked third among the four majors with a purse of $19 million. The U.S. Open awarded $21.5 million, while the Masters paid out $21 million. The Open Championship's purse was $17 million.

In April, Augusta National Golf Club raised its purse to $22.5 million, and Rory McIlroy collected $4.5 million and a green jacket after winning the Masters for a second straight year.

Until this year, the PGA Championship's purse had been less than those of the PGA Tour's signature events, which were increased to $20 million. The Players Championship purse is $25 million.

"We're really focused on all aspects of how do we improve and continue to look at improvement at the assets we have, including PGA Championships," new PGA of America CEO Terry Clark said earlier this week. "This is a really important one. Obviously, it's something we look at every year. It's not always in comparison to all of those [other majors and signature events]. It's what are the factors that make sense?"

Last year, Scottie Scheffler took home $3.42 million for winning his first PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The second-place finisher Sunday will win about $2.2 million, while third place gets about $1.4 million.

Each of the top 20 finishers will receive at least $252,000. The last-place finisher among the 82 golfers who made the 36-hole cut will be paid $23,900. Golfers who missed the cut will receive $4,300.