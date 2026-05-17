PGA Championship 2026: Highlights from the final round

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Aaron Rai hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday, winning the 2026 PGA Championship.

Rai started the day in a five-way tie for second on the leaderboard, two strokes back, part of a crowded top group that saw 10 different players within at least three strokes of the lead. The Englishman was excellent across the final round though, and pushed his way to the front of the pack as he carded a 65 -- and eventually finished three strokes ahead of the field.

The peak of Rai's impressive day came on Hole 17, where he sunk a nearly 70-foot putt for birdie to extend his lead by a stroke, effectively putting the Wanamaker out of reach.

Here are the best sights and sounds from the fourth round at the PGA Championship.