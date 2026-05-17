Lottie Woad shoots 65 to take 3-shot lead at breezy Kroger Queen City

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CINCINNATI -- Lottie Woad left Nelly Korda and everyone else behind on a rainy and breezy Saturday in the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Woad shot a 5-under 65 -- a day after a 64 -- to get to 11-under 199 and take a three-stroke lead over Amanda Doherty into the final round.

"I haven't looked at the weather, but probably going to be a bit of wind in there, I presume," Woad said. "Just try to hit as many fairways as possible again to give yourself opportunities, because if you miss the fairway you've kind of got to play defense."

Korda was nine shots back in a tie for 19th after a 2-over 72 in her bid for a third straight victory. She was in the final group in all six of her previous starts this year, winning The Chevron Championship and Riviera Maya Open in the last two.

Play was delayed for about 2 1/2 hours in the morning at Maketewah Country Club, the first-year venue that features par-3 closing holes on each nine.

"I think it was a little softer," Woad said. "Obviously, rained a bit with the storm, so you could be a bit more aggressive with the wedges definitely and you could hold a few more fairways."

Woad is trying to win her second LPGA Tour title after taking the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open last year. The 22-year-old English player had seven birdies and two bogeys Saturday, dropping a stroke the par-4 17th.

Doherty, who shared the second-round lead with Jin Young Ko, birdied the 17th in a 69. The 28-year-old former Florida State player is winless on the tour.

"I think my game is in a good spot," Doherty said. "Feeling pretty comfortable. Excited for tomorrow."

Haeran Ryu was third at 7 under after her second straight 66. Lydia Ko was another shot back, shooting 69 alongside Woad.

Jin Young Ko shot a 75 to tumble into the group with Korda at 2 under.

Jeeno Thitikul topped the group at 5 under after a 69. She won the Mizuho Americas Open last week in New Jersey