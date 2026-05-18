PGA champ Aaron Rai withdraws from CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Aaron Rai wins his first career major by winning the 2026 PGA Championship. (0:43)

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McKINNEY, Texas -- Aaron Rai has withdrawn from this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament, less than 24 hours after winning his first major at the PGA Championship.

He'll be replaced in the field by S.Y. Noh.

Rai made six birdies over the last 10 holes at Aronimink in Sunday's breakthrough performance, taking the lead for good on the 13th and pouring it on with a 70-foot birdie putt across the 17th green.

He closed with a 5-under 65 for a three-shot victory to become the first English-born player in more than a century to capture the PGA Championship.

Rai, 31, finished with a back nine that ranks among the best in major championship history. The previous two players to go 6 under or better over the final 10 holes of a major were Cameron Smith at St. Andrews when he won the 2022 Open Championship, and Jack Nicklaus when he won the 1986 Masters.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark are among the golfers who will participate in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which begins Thursday.

Andrew Putnam, Aldrich Potgieter, Chesson Hadley, Michael Kim, Nicolai Højgaard and Marco Penge are some of the other golfers who have withdrawn from the event following the PGA Championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.