Report: Garrick Higgo splits with caddie after PGA mistake

Garrick Higgo shares with Marty Smith the mental fortitude it took to overcome a two-stroke penalty for being late at the PGA Championship. (1:47)

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Garrick Higgo reportedly split with his caddie, a move that came after the South African was penalized two shots for being late to his opening-round tee time at the PGA Championship last week.

Golfweek, citing Higgo's agent, reported Monday that Austin Gaugert is no longer on the bag of Higgo, who instead will use Nick Cavendish-Pell at this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Higgo's tardiness Thursday at the PGA became a much-talked-about storyline at the season's second major championship.

He was scheduled to tee off on No. 1 at Aronimink Golf Club at 7:18 a.m. ET, but was one minute late, video on the ESPN broadcast showed. As a result, he was penalized two shots on his opening hole, ultimately taking what would have been a 3-under 67 -- and a share of the first-round lead -- to a 69.

Higgo said after the round that Gaugert was screaming at him to get to the tee box. The PGA of America said the 27-year-old was practicing on the putting green but was not within the area defined as the starting point of his tee time. The rules state a golfer must be on the tee box and ready to play at the assigned time.

"If you know me, then you know I am very casual and laid back," Higgo said. "I don't know. I don't want to be there 10 minutes early. I know that five minutes is fine. I thought I had time. I was obviously too casual, yeah."

The penalty ended up being extra costly for Higgo the following day, as he missed the cut by one shot.