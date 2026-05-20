The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026: How to watch on ESPN

Aaron Rai wins his first career major by winning the 2026 PGA Championship. (0:43)

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Scottie Scheffler and many other notable players on the PGA Tour head to Texas for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Scheffler will look to defend his title after winning his beloved hometown tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney by eight strokes a year ago. Scheffler matched the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record, finishing at 253.

A total purse of $10.3 million will be up for grabs, including a $1.854 million share for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

May 21

7:45 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

May 22

7:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

May 23

8:15 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

May 24

8 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Si Woo Kim

▪︎ Jordan Spieth

▪︎ Brooks Koepka

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.