Charles Schwab Challenge 2026: How to watch, PGA schedule

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The PGA Tour stays in the Lone Star State this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Ben Griffin looks to defend his title after shooting 12-under 268 in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and finishing one shot ahead of Matti Schmid for his first career individual PGA Tour win. Griffin's other victory on tour came when he was paired with Andrew Novak at the 2025 Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

The field will compete for a $9.9 million purse in Fort Worth, including a $1.782 million share for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Charles Schwab Challenge?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

May 28

8 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

May 29

8 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

May 30

7:45 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

May 31

8 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ J.J. Spaun

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ Ludvig Åberg

▪︎ Robert MacIntyre

▪︎ Justin Thomas

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.