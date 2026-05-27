Report: Tiger Woods to again miss all four major championships

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Tiger Woods will not be participating in any of golf's majors for the second season in a row, according to a report.

Woods, 50, did not submit an entry into the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale by last week's deadline, according to Sports Illustrated. He already has missed the Masters and the PGA Championship, and he does not have an automatic exemption into next month's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The 15-time major champion and winner of a record-tying 82 PGA Tour events hasn't competed in any of golf's Grand Slam events since the 2024 Open Championship,

Woods has been sidelined from competition for much of the past six years due to injuries as well as issues stemming from another arrest on the suspicion of DUI in March.

Although he participated in the TGL finals in March, Woods hasn't competed on the PGA Tour since July 2024, when he missed the cut at the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. He last played four rounds in a PGA Tour event at the 2024 Masters.

On March 27, Woods was arrested not far from his home on Jupiter Island, Florida, after a rollover crash and was found to be in possession of hydrocodone. He entered a plea of not guilty to charges of misdemeanor DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Prior to the arrest, Woods had spent several months recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon and lumbar disk replacement surgery. He had been weighing whether to return to the PGA Tour at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in April, but he opted against it while leaving the country after the arrest to "seek treatment and focus on my health."