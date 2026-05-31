Joaquin Niemann bests Talor Gooch in LIV Golf Korea playoff

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BUSAN, South Korea -- Joaquín Niemann closed with a 3-under 67 and made birdie on the first playoff hole against Talor Gooch to win LIV Golf Korea, the first title of the year for Niemann and his league-leading eighth career victory.

Gooch also shot 67 in a bid for his first LIV victory since Spain a year ago. Gooch and Niemann finished at 12-under 268 at Asiad Country Club.

Bryson DeChambeau, who has two wins this year, shot 65 and missed the playoff by one shot. Dustin Johnson (66) was another shot behind.

Jon Rahm, a runner-up at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, tied for 16th. It was his first finish outside the top 10 at LIV Golf in nearly a year.