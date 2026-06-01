Henley makes four straight birdies to win playoff at Colonial

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FORT WORTH, Texas -- Russell Henley went from standing in the rough and just trying to avoid going over par in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge to winning the tournament.

After saving par at the 15th hole Sunday to remain three strokes off the lead, Henley made four consecutive birdies. He finished regulation with three in a row to force a playoff with Eric Cole, then got his fourth with a 5-footer on the first extra hole.

"Still kind of speechless about it," Henley said after a closing 3-under 67 and his sixth PGA Tour victory. "Hard to believe I'm sitting here."

Henley's late surge denied fellow 37-year-old Cole his first PGA Tour win on a day when Ben Griffin came up just short of a shot to become the only player other than Ben Hogan to win consecutive tournaments at Colonial.

Playing in the group ahead of Cole, Henley made 15-foot putts at the 171-yard 16th hole and the par-4 17th. He got to 12 under with a 17-footer on the par-4 18th.

Cole shot an even-par 70. He parred the final seven holes -- eight counting the playoff.

Griffin (65), Alex Smalley (68) and Mac Meissner (69) finished 11-under 269 at Hogan's Alley.

Henley, whose best finish this year had been a tie for third at the Masters, earned $1.78 million, the plaid jacket and a customized 1982 Jeep Scrambler vehicle.

"I've been playing really well the last three or four years, or even more, really. And even though I've been playing well, I still feel like I keep coming back to this realization that it's just so hard," Henley said. "So to get to win out here and to play consistently well, it takes everything out of me. ... There's just the mental grind of it as well. So just each time I've gotten over the finish line and gotten a win, it's just very special."

Russell Henley poses with the winner's trophy after the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. AP Photo/LM Otero

The drives for Henley and Cole on the extra hole, playing the 18th again, stopped in the fairway -- Cole got a huge break when his ball somehow bounced through the left rough and settled on the edge of the short grass. Henley then hit his wedge shot first, and Cole hit his to 13 feet before missing his birdie attempt.

Cole, in his 120th PGA Tour start since his debut in 2021, never fell out of the lead in regulation during the final round, even when finishing the front nine with his first double bogey (or worse) in a span of 316 holes. After a wayward drive at the 398-yard ninth and an approach into the water fronting this green, his long bogey chance stopped an inch from the cup.

His only birdie on the back was at the 628-yard 11th, but he had some significant par savers down the stretch. He made an up-and-down out of a fairway bunker at the 443-yard 12th hole, lagged a putt inside 5 feet at the par-3 16th after his tee shot on the green was still 47 feet from the cup, then had a short chip to set up his last putt after his approach at the 18th took an awkward bounce right to the rough and was 15 feet away.

"I was proud with the way I played. I think I played solid for the most part. ... I just needed to get a shave a shot somewhere," said Cole, who began the day with a two-stroke lead after a 63 on Saturday. "It's disappointing, but I still feel good and happy with the way I played."

Henley started the day eagle-birdie, but quickly gave all three of those shots back with bogeys at Nos. 3-5 -- the aptly-named Horrible Horseshoe at Colonial. He had another bogey at No. 9, making the turn at 8 under.

"Kind of a weird start to the day, and just kept fighting," Henley said.

Griffin began six strokes back after three consecutive rounds of 68, and had five birdies on the front nine. But he didn't have another until a 25-footer at the 17th hole to get to 11 under, within a stroke of Cole six holes behind him. Griffin had a long birdie chance at No. 16 curl just over the top of the cup, then a 50-footer lipped out at No. 18.

"Pretty cool to see it rolling toward the cup," Griffin said. "It almost made for a really dramatic finish."

Hogan, a five-time winner, won the first two Colonials ever played in 1946 and 1947, went back-to-back again in 1952 and 1953, and got his last win in 1959.