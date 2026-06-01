Sentry to take over as sponsor of PGA Tour event at Torrey Pines

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Wisconsin-based Sentry Insurance is the new title sponsor at Torrey Pines, taking over another tournament with expansive views of the Pacific Ocean after eight years at Kapalua.

The Sentry will be played Jan. 27-30 next year on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines, the municipal course in San Diego that has been part of the PGA Tour schedule since 1968. The tournament will end on Saturday to avoid a conflict with the NFL's conference championship games.

Still to be determined is where The Sentry falls when the PGA Tour completes a revamped schedule as early as 2028. It will be the second tournament of 2027, one week after The American Express about two hours away in La Quinta, California.

Sentry had been title sponsor at Kapalua dating to 2018. It started as a winners-only field and then expanded to include the top 50 in the FedEx Cup. But the tournament was not held in 2026 because of a water dispute on Maui that made it unlikely the Plantation course could be ready.

The tour subsequently did away with the Hawaii swing (Kapalua and the Sony Open on Oahu) and found a good spot for Sentry at Torrey Pines when Farmers Insurance did not renew as title sponsor.

The San Diego tournament dates to 1952. Next year will be the 60th time at Torrey Pines, which also has hosted the U.S. Open in 2008 and 2021.

"For 75 years the PGA Tour has hosted elite competition in San Diego, including the last 60 at revered Torrey Pines, and we are proud to build upon that legacy and longtime philanthropic impact with our partners at Sentry Insurance," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in a release.

The Century Club of San Diego will continue to run the tournament. In recent years, a change in sponsorship -- such as the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow and the Cognizant Classic of the Palm Beaches -- was taken over by the Championship Management arm of the PGA Tour.

"We're excited to partner with Sentry, a longtime partner of the PGA Tour, and widely known for their reputation for impactful community engagement," said Marty Gorsich, CEO of the Century Club of San Diego.

Justin Rose won the Farmers Insurance Open in January with a record score of 23-under 265 for a seven-shot victory, the first player to go wire-to-wire at Torrey Pines.