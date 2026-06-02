Charlie Woods qualifies for U.S. Junior Amateur again

Open Extended Reactions

Charlie Woods will be back at the U.S. Junior Amateur this summer.

Woods, the 17-year-old son of Tiger, survived a 3-for-2 playoff to grab the fifth and final qualifying spot at Heathrow (Florida) Country Club.

Woods shot a 3-under 68, with birdies on holes Nos. 16-18, then edged two other golfers in the playoff to qualify. David Kim, Phillip Dunham and Alexander Pendry shared medalist honors after carding 66s at Heathrow, one of three qualifiers that took place Monday.

The Junior Am will take place at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, from July 20-25.

Woods, a Florida State commit, has competed in the event two other times, failing to make the 64-player match-play cut each of the last two years. His father won the Junior Am three straight times from 1991 to '93.