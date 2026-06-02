Memorial Tournament 2026: How to watch, PGA schedule on ESPN

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The PGA Tour this week heads to the course that Jack Nicklaus built for the 40th edition of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler looks to be the last man standing at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, for the third straight year.

The world's No. 1 player never lost the lead in last year's event and was the only participant to break par all four days en route to joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the Memorial. Woods won three in a row at Jack's place from 1999 to 2001 and two more times in 2009 and 2012.

This week's signature event features a total purse of $20 million. The winner will receive a $4 million share along with 700 FedEx Cup points.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Memorial?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

June 4

7:45 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

June 5

7:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

June 6

10 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

June 7

8:45 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Cameron Young

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Russell Henley

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.