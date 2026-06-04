Midround at U.S. Women's Open, Nelly Korda swaps out shoes LeBron gave her

Open Extended Reactions

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- Three-time major winner Nelly Korda swapped out her shoes just six holes into her first round at the U.S. Women's Open en route to shooting a 2-over par 73 on Thursday.

These weren't just any shoes, however. Prior to the tournament, Korda received custom Nike golf shoes from LeBron James. The shoes, which drew inspiration from James' signature line, featured his crown logo as well.

Korda, who raved about James' support Tuesday, sported the shoes at the start of her round Thursday, but by the sixth hole she was seen taking them off and replacing them with a different Nike pair.

"I felt like I had a little too much room," Korda said after the round.

"I've kind of run into this issue. I had that with [Air] Jordans, too. Sometimes when I wear a different color, they just are made a little different. It's the exact same shoe. I just wanted to wear these.

"I just felt more comfortable in these," she said.

Korda's custom LeBron James sneakers she wore during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open. Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" last month, Korda explained that she made a change this season to shoes with higher soles.

"I'm trying to actually get closer to the ground with my chest. And with that, I actually get a little bit steeper in my swing and hinge it a little faster," she said. "It's literally like the smallest of things. Golfers are crazy. I'm crazy, just to let you know."

Despite the midround swap at Riviera on Thursday, Korda -- who was the clear favorite coming into the week -- struggled, and she now sits six shots off the early lead.

"It wasn't a great day. I hit it really good Monday through Wednesday, so I have honestly no idea where this came from," Korda said. "So I'm going to go to the range."

Korda has won three times on the LPGA Tour this season, including her third major at the Chevron Championship last month.