LIV Golf CEO won't guarantee final 4 events of '26 to be played

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Amidst reports that there are growing concerns within LIV Golf that funding from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund might not last through this season, CEO Scott O'Neil stopped short of saying the circuit's final four tournaments will be played.

Speaking to CNBC on Tuesday, O'Neil said LIV Golf has to trust that the PIF will follow through on its promise to fund the league through the remainder of the 2026 season.

"I can say they've been terrific partners so far," O'Neil said. "And you have to take an incredible organization like PIF at their word. They've been very public about funding us through the season, so we are full steam ahead. The players are locked in. The management team is locked in."

But when O'Neil was asked if he could guarantee that the four remaining tournaments would be played as scheduled, he said, "What I can guarantee is a heck of a return if you come invest in this business."

The next LIV Golf tournament is scheduled July 23-26 at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, England.

Then come three tournaments in the U.S. at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey (Aug. 6-9), The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana (Aug. 20-23) and the season-ending team championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's in Plymouth, Michigan (Aug. 27-30).

O'Neil is trying to raise $350 million in new capital to replace the PIF's funding, which is expected to reach more than $6 billion by the end of the season.

O'Neil told CNBC that he had five meetings with prospective investors this week and has 18 more scheduled.

"We have incredible business momentum," O'Neil said. "What we don't have is a lot of time. So we're very urgently out there talking to those who are interested. We like the pool, but we have to get this done through the summer."

The second iteration of LIV Golf would be dramatically different with a "very disciplined approach" to cut expenses dramatically. He said LIV Golf will be profitable in three years if the league can raise funding to relaunch.

Front Office Sports reported Saturday that LIV Golf's funding might dry up before the season ends. The report quoted a high-ranking executive from one of the league's partners, who said "every remaining tournament is on the fence."