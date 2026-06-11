2026 RBC Canadian Open: How to watch the PGA on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads north to Caledon, Ontario, this week for the RBC Canadian Open. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course will once again host the third-oldest championship on the tour calendar. The Canadian Open, first played in 1904, trails only the Open Championship (1860) and U.S. Open (1895) as the tour's oldest event.

Ryan Fox will look to defend his title at the course, which is 40 miles outside of Toronto. Fox defeated Sam Burns in a playoff to win last year's event. Jhonattan Vegas in 2016 and 2017 is the last golfer to win it in back-to-back years.

A total of $9.8 million will be up for grabs, including a $1.764 million share for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the RBC Canadian Open?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

June 11

6:45 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

June 12

6:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

June 13

8 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

June 14

7:45 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Justin Rose

▪︎ Tommy Fleetwood

▪︎ Collin Morikawa

▪︎ Aaron Rai

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.