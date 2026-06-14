Brooks Koepka withdraws from RBC Canadian Open with hand injury

Open Extended Reactions

Brooks Koepka's status for the U.S. Open next week could be in jeopardy after he withdrew from the final round of the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday with a hand injury.

Koepka, who was seven shots behind leader Jackson Suber entering the final round, said the injury affected his play Saturday and continued into Sunday, when he tried to warm up but couldn't continue.

"I don't know what it is," Koepka told reporters after Saturday's third round. "I'm struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can't grip it. So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose. It was kind of numb. I don't know what the deal was but hopefully we'll figure it out."

Koepka, who shot a 2-over 72 on Saturday, had treatment on the course and said he had never experienced anything like that.

The five-time major winner won the U.S. Open the last time it was played at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.