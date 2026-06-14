Zach Johnson wins PGA Tour Champions event at home in Iowa

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DES MOINES, Iowa -- Zach Johnson won the Principal Charity Classic on Sunday in his debut in his home-state event, shooting a 5-under 67 for a four-stroke victory at Wakonda Club.

Johnson grew up in Cedar Rapids, about two hours away. He finished at 17-under 199 for his second victory in his first season on the 50-and-over tour.

"Pure gratitude. It's times like this where you really reflect on, obviously the journey, reflect on the people surrounding you and helping, encouraging you," Johnson said. "That's where I go. That's where I go first, that's where I go last, certainly.

"I mean, given this week and all that it entails being back home, then literally in a place I used to live, I felt like I had already won before I teed off. That honestly gave me a lot of freedom to just play. Hard to really encompass all the emotions in that regard, but a lot of peace."

Johnson opened with a 69 and shot 63 on Saturday. He also won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in his senior debut in March.

Richard Green (68) and Retief Goosen (70) tied for second. David Bransdon (71) and Brett Quigley (72) were 12 under.

Steve Stricker played for the second week in a row after starting his PGA Tour Champions season at the tournament he hosts in his native Wisconsin. He tied for 40th at 5 under after a 69.