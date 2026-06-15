Farah O'Keefe completes perfect Curtis Cup as U.S. triumphs

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LOS ANGELES -- Texas junior Farah O'Keefe became the fourth player in Curtis Cup history to win five times in one match, helping the United States beat Great Britain and Ireland 13-7 on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club.

The Americans have a 32-9-3 lead in the series that dates to 1932.

After Kiara Romero put the United States over the top, O'Keefe finished off a 2-and-1 victory over Charlotte Naughton to join Americans Stacy Lewis (2008) and Kristin Gillman (2018) and GB&I's Bronte Law (2016) as the only players to go 5-0-0.

O'Keefe was the low amateur at The Chevron Championship in the first LPGA major of the year, and took the NCAA individual title last month at La Costa.

Romero topped Isla McDonald-O'Brien 1 up for the deciding point. Earlier, Jasmine Koo and Asterisk Talley won matches for the United States, with Koo beating Nellie Ong 1 up and the 17-year-old Talley defeating Davina Xanh 2 and 1.

In the final matches, American Anna Davis beat Beth Coulter 4 and 3, and Kary Hollenbaugh outlasted GB&I's Lily Hirst 1 up.

Patience Rhodes and Sophia Fullbrook won the opening two matches for Great Britain & Ireland to tie it at 7.

In 2024 at Sunningdale in England, GB&I won 10 1/2-9 1/2. The 2028 matches are set for Royal Dornoch in Scotland, and the 2030 event is scheduled for National Golf Links of America in Southampton, New York.