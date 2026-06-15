Tiger Woods' medical records from DUI arrest to be subpoenaed

State prosecutors in Florida intend to subpoena Tiger Woods' medical records from the hospital where he purportedly received treatment following his DUI arrest March 27, according to a document filed Monday in Martin County Circuit Court.

The subpoena, to be issued June 30, will seek "any and all reports documenting statements of the patient regarding alcohol or chemical substances use" and "any and all drug screen results."

Prosecutors also plan to request the names of personnel at Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital in Stuart, Florida, who treated Woods after his rollover crash not far from his home.

Woods' lawyers have 10 days to object to the subpoena request.

Woods, 50, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and refusal to submit to a lawful test after his SUV clipped a trailer being hauled by a truck and rolled on its side.

Woods entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor charges.

A Martin County sheriff's deputy found two hydrocodone pills in Woods' left pants pocket, according to the arrest affidavit.

On May 12, Martin County Circuit Court Judge Darren Steele granted the state's request to obtain the 15-time major champion's prescription drug records on file at Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach.

Woods' attorney, Douglas Duncan, had objected to the state's request, writing in a motion that Woods has a constitutional right to privacy interest in his prescription records.

According to a report Friday by People, Woods has returned to his home in Florida after a three-month stay in a treatment facility in Switzerland. Woods briefly returned to the state in May to offer support to his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, according to the report.